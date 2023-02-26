Steve Mason shares new single ‘Brixton Fish Fry’









Steve Mason has shared his new single, ‘Brixton Fish Fry’, the latest track released from his forthcoming fifth solo album, Brothers & Sisters. The album is to be released on Double Six on Friday 3rd, March, 2023.

‘Brixton Fish Fry’ features feted Pakistani singer Javed Bahir. The singer also appeared on ‘No More’, another lead single from the album. The release follows Steve’s most recent song, ‘The People Say’.

Talking about ‘Brixton Fish Fry’, the track that most captures the forward-looking, inclusive spirit of the album, Steve Mason says: “Myself and Javed chatted for some time over Zoom about the track. He was in Lahore, and I explained my love of Indian and Pakistani music, my connection to Kashmir (my wife) and Pakistan, the concept of the record, and how I wanted it to be a statement against the direction Britain has gone in and how I wanted it to represent all the innumerable and indispensable things we take for granted that immigration and movement of people and culture has brought here”.

Mason added: “Like everybody involved in the making of this record he understood immediately and was very happy to be part of this statement. Both his contributions took my breath away and made my wife cry. The connection of her family and culture being brought together with me and my music was very powerful for us as a family, and encapsulated in a moment the entire purpose and point of this album.”

Promising to be his most open, honest and vibrant solo album to date, Brothers & Sisters marries the personal and the political but does so in an emotive and uplifting manner. It was made against a backdrop of fear and uncertainty, but despite this, Brothers & Sisters is, in fact, an incredibly joyous, even spiritual, listen.

With musical contributions from British gospel singers Evy Lee, Jayando Cole, Keshia Smith, Connie McCall & Adrian Blake and with Kaviraj Singh on the santoor, Brothers & Sisters is to be a record about bringing people together through art, music and culture.

The album will be available on CD, standard vinyl, an exclusive independent shops and Domino Mart vinyl edition (double gold vinyl with gatefold sleeve, four-page booklet & four postcard set) and download.

Steve Mason has also announced a run of full-band UK tour dates this spring. These follow his December 2022 ‘No More’ tour, which saw him road-testing songs from the new album in a stripped down format.