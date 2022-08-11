Steve Martin hints at retirement from acting









Following his Emmy-nominated role in Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin is currently seeing something of a late-career revival. However, despite recent success, the legendary comic appears to be planning to call it a day.

Just before filming Only Murders in the Building, Martin had performed a stand-up show with his future Only Murders co-star, Martin Short. He said of the stand-up performance: “We were very happy just doing the live show. There may be a natural end to that – somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out – but I wouldn’t do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

So, Only Murders could potentially be the last time we see the Pink Panther star on our screens. He added: “To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I’m not willing to do that anymore. I can’t disappear for three months. Go into theatres with a comedy movie starring me? It’s got failure written all over it.”

Martin did, however, explain that he has toyed with the idea of retirement before: “My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire, and then you always come up with something.’ I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”

Although this might spell the end of Martin’s illustrious career in the industry, he still has a few remaining projects soon to be shared with the world. He is due to release his 12th book and is also the centrepiece of a two-part A24 documentary directed by the Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain director Morgan Neville.

Meanwhile, Only Murders in the Building will stay around for at least another season, with season three reportedly in pre-production.