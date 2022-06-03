Steve Jones doesn't like Sex Pistols' music anymore: "I'd rather listen to Steely Dan"









Former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones is currently promoting Pistol, the new FX series following the story of his former punk band. However, in two recent interviews, the guitarist has revealed that he doesn’t listen to his old music much these days. He would much sooner find himself listening to Steely Dan than any 1970s punk rock.

The topic first came up in an interview with The Telegraph last week. “I never really listen to the Pistols’ music anymore,” Jones admitted. “I’m fucking tired of it, to be honest with you. I’d rather listen to Steely Dan.”

It will come as something of a shock for some of Jones’ fans that his tastes have migrated to jazz-rock, a contemporary taste of the ‘70s that would have made him a pariah of the punk scene back in the day.

Speaking with The Associated Press about the re-release of the 1977 Sex Pistols’ hit ‘God Save the Queen’ for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, he went so far as to say that he doesn’t care much for punk rock at all these days while reaffirming his love for the US jazz rockers.

“I don’t particularly listen to punk rock anymore,” Jones said. “My musical tastes have changed a lot over the years, you know, and I’m 66 years old. I’m not a kid anymore. I think it would be a bit silly if I was still flying that flag… I like Steely Dan. Is that bad?”

All six episodes of Pistol, which were adapted from Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, are available for streaming now via Hulu. Despite the show’s dedication to factual accuracy, former frontman John Lydon is decidedly not a fan.

It is understood that Lydon’s disdain for Danny Boyle’s Pistol began when he realised he wasn’t receiving any royalties for the show. He called the decision not to cut him in “The most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure. I mean, they went to the point to hire an actor to play me, but what’s the actor working on?” he said. “Certainly not my character. It can’t go anywhere else [but court].”