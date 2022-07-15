Steve Carell in the new trailer for FX series 'The Patient'









The brand new trailer for the FX series thriller The Patient, starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson has been released online.

Playing a renowned therapist named Alan Strauss, the series sees Carell’s character having to deal with his own personal life whilst trying to help a disturbed individual named Sam (Gleeson) work through his twisted issues. This violently escalated Gleeson’s character kidnaps Strauss and takes him to his rural home, chaining him to the wall to become his own personal, 24-hour therapist.

Releasing a synopsis of the show, the description reads: “In order to survive, Alan must unwind Sam’s disturbed mind and stop him from killing again… but Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother Candace. Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, Charlie, and grapples with waves of his own repressed troubles – the recent death of his wife, Beth, and the painful estrangement from his religious son, Ezra.”

Written by Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg, the two minds behind such shows as The Americans and Falling Skies, the brand new series also stars Andrew Leeds, David Alan Grier, Linda Emond and Alex Rich.

Meanwhile, Carell just appeared in the popular animated movie Minions: The Rise of Gru, where UK cinemas banned young men in suits from attending screenings due to a bizarre online trend.

Take a look at the trailer for The Patient, below.