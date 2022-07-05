'Minions: The Rise of Gru' enjoys $125.2m opening









The Minions have become an indispensable part of popular culture, having been immortalised by endless memes on various social media platforms. That has translated into financial success for Minions: The Rise of Gru – a new film in the Despicable Me series which has captured the attention of fans all over the world.

According to the reports published on Monday, July 4th, Minions: The Rise of Gru grossed $125.2 million in North America while simultaneously earning $93.8 in global territories which has pushed up its tally to $219 million. Experts estimate that the film is going to be a commercial hit and is going to surpass pre-pandemic records.

In an interview, director Kyle Balda explained: “Well, we saw very briefly just like basically Kevin and Gru making eye contact at the end of the first Minions film where we see Gru as a young boy. So it always felt like the logical progression would be to see how that relationship formed and how they came to be the team we know them as.”

Adding, “The core story is really about the relationship between Gru and the minions and sort of like thinking almost like a rom-com about how they come together and meet. It’s a love story. They break up, get back together, sort of the trials and tribulations they go through, and form their relationship.”

The popularity of Minions: The Rise of Gru has also been boosted by a social media trend involving young boys and men showing up to the screenings in suits. On TikTok, such videos became viral under the #Gentleminions tag which is why some theatres in the UK decided to band audiences in formal attire.

