Steve Buscemi named his favourite books of all time









Steve Buscemi is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actors of his generation, having collaborated with great pioneers such as Quentin Tarantino and the Coen brothers among others. Over the course of a truly illustrious career, Buscemi delivered fantastic performances in countless modern classics and maintained an impressive run in the domain of television as well due to his appearances on shows like The Sopranos.

During his high school years, Buscemi was first attracted to the art of acting but he started out by working as a firefighter while also performing at stand-up comedy clubs around town. In addition to acting in films and television shows, Buscemi has also directed several features as well as episodes of popular TV series like 30 Rock.

In recent years, Buscemi has continued to attract widespread acclaim through brilliant performances in modern gems such as Armando Iannucci’s 2017 film The Death of Stalin. Buscemi stole the show with his portrayal of Nikita Khrushchev, a calculating Soviet official who manages to emerge victorious in the power struggle following Stalin’s death.

While answering questions during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Buscemi was asked to name some of his favourite books that have moved him over the years. From his answers, it is evident that Buscemi is a huge fan of the Beat Generation since he named important figures such as William Burroughs and Jack Kerouac as influences.

He named the 1926 memoir of burglar/hobo Jack Black as his top pick, describing how Black embraced the freedom of the Hobo lifestyle by riding the trains and he even warned about the dangers of substance abuse. “He drank too much, he did too many drugs – but it’s hard not to read that book and not want to live the life that he led! It’s a book that really inspired William Burroughs,” Buscemi wrote.

Steve Buscemi’s favourite books:

You Can’t Win – Jack Black (1926)

Junkie – William Burroughs (1953)

On the Road – Jack Kerouac (1957)

Queer – William Burroughs (1985)

In his list, Buscemi highlighted the works of the Beat Generation by singling out important contributions by Burroughs and Kerouac. Through his selection, it is clear that Buscemi appreciates the subversive artistic sensibilities of those living on the margins of society.

Supporting his picks, Buscemi added: “Junkie really describes the life that William S. Burroughs lived in New York – his life of, I guess he was writing about the 1940’s, and then Queer is when he lived in Mexico City, and Jack Kerouac’s On the Road has always been a favourite too.”

