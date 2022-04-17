Steve Buscemi names his favourite albums of all time









Frequently an underappreciated supporting part in some of the greatest films of all time, actor Steve Buscemi has become one of the most beloved actors of all time, thanks to his idiosyncratic acting style and quick wit.

Having worked with some of the finest directors of all time, including Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Jim Jarmusch and Abel Ferrara, Buscemi has enjoyed a 37-year long career at the very height of the movie business. During this time, whilst the actor has evaded recognition from the Academy Awards, he has featured in several iconic films, including Reservoir Dogs, Fargo and The Big Lebowski.

Alongside such classic aforementioned movies, Buscemi has also been a regular of Adam Sandler’s Happy Maddison movies, featuring alongside such frequent collaborators as Rob Schneider, David Spade, Chris Rock and Kevin James. In riding this line between arthouse filmmaking and popular comedy releases, Buscemi has made a name for himself as a cult favourite.

There’s no better place to see such fan support than Reddit, a place for movie fans across the world to discuss and celebrate Hollywood in all its forms, with Steve Buscemi taking to the platform in 2015 for an all-access AMA.

Delving into the actor’s personal loves, one user asked Buscemi what his favourite albums of all time were, with his answer producing some familiar names. “I love Elvis Costello, and I think one album that I go back to of his is Get Happy. But he’s done a lot of amazing work over the years,” the actor revealed, noting the English singer-songwriter as one of his most beloved artists of all time.

Listing off some of his other favourites, Buscemi notes, “Same thing with Tom Waits. You know… Mule Variations is an incredible album, as is all of his work”. Having collaborated with Waits twice on screen, in 2003s Coffee and Cigarettes and the zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die in 2019, it’s no surprise that Buscemi has a fondness for the singer and actor who has carved out a niche in American experimental music.

Rounding off his list of favourites, Steve Buscemi embraces The Beatles in stating, “I’ll always go back to Abbey Road,” making reference to the iconic album by John, Paul, George and Ringo that featured such hits as ‘Come Together’, ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and ‘Octopus’s Garden’.

With Steve Buscemi’s acting career slowing down, the influential Hollywood star only has one project on the horizon in the form of the upcoming Alex Heller movie The Year Between where he will feature alongside the likes of Wyatt Oleff and the Succession actor J. Smith-Cameron.

What will live long after his acting career, however, is his indelible impact on pop culture, from his iconic appearance as Mr. Pink in Reservoir Dogs to his self-evident internet popularity.

Steve Buscemi’s favourite albums:

Get Happy!! (Elvis Costello, 1980)

Mule Variations (Tom Waits, 1999)

Abbey Road (The Beatles, 1969)