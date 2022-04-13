The Beatles song that was a "happy accident"









The Beatles were working so hard and so intensely during the mid-1960s that, when they quit touring towards the end of 1966, there was some confusion about how to proceed. Their music was pushing the band in a more psychedelic and experimental direction, but how far were they going to go. Without the need to replicate new material on stage, the answer was obvious: as far as they wanted.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band became the de facto statement regarding The Beatles’ progression. The worlds of avante-grade, music hall, old-school carnival music, Indian classical music, rock, pop, and anything else could find a home within the band’s compositions. No matter how far out they got, the band made sure that all of their material continued to sound distinctly like themselves, even when they were cheekily cosplaying as another act entirely. Strange noises and bizarre sounds were seized upon, and when opportunities presented themselves, the band knew when to take advantage.

“One of the things about The Beatles is that we noticed accidents. Then we acted upon them,” Paul McCartney explained in The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. “When we had a tape playing backwards by accident, we would stop and go, ‘What is that?’ a lot of other people would go, ‘Oh God, what is that bloody noise?’ But we always loved being sidetracked by these ideas.”

So when Paul McCartney was flying back to England after spending a few days in America with his girlfriend Jane Asher, an innocent comment from roadie Mal Evans and a bit of miscommunication flowered into something bigger and more impactful. “On the way back, I was with our roadie Mal Evans, and on the plane he said, ‘Will you pass the salt and pepper?’ I misheard him and said, ‘What? Seargent Pepper?'”

The impetus for the band’s next project suddenly dawned on McCartney, including a work-around for the band’s recent decision to stop touring. “The idea was that we would make records, and the record would tour,” he said. “We’d once heard that Elvis Presley had sent his gold-plated Cadillac on tour, and we thought that was just brilliant. So we thought, ‘We’ll make a record, and that’ll be our gold-plated Cadillac.'”

In one fell swoop, McCartney had devised the concept behind the album, the front cover of the record, and the title song that would introduce the new band to the world. And it was all thanks to Mal Evans’ comment that McCartney misheard.

