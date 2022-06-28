Stereolab unveil rare and unreleased tracks in new vinyl box set









Stereolab have announced the upcoming release of the fifth volume of their Switched On series. Titled Pulse Of The Early Brain, the three-LP set will be issued by Warp/Duophonic UHF Disks this September.

The box set compilation features previously unreleased music, demos, and limited edition releases across the three 180-gram vinyl records. The set consists of 21 tracks in total, although the online listing (seen below) only contains 16 of these due to digital licensing restrictions.

Pulse Of The Early Brain follows the fourth instalment of the series, Electrically Possessed, which arrived in February. The fourth volume was primarily comprised of work Stereolab released from 1999 until their initial hiatus in 2009.

Alongside the announcement of the fifth volume, Stereolab have shared the new single ‘Robot Riot’, which was written for a sculpture made by the band’s collaborator on 1995’s Music for the Amorphous Body Study Center, Charles Long.

The Pulse Of The Early Brain box set will be available in limited edition coloured vinyl options, and a Mirriboard sleeve pressing will be available in a lottery for those who sign up for the Duophonic UHF Disks mailing list. It will also be available on 2xCD and streaming platforms.

Tracklist:

Stereolab & Nurse With Wound – Simple Headphone Mind Stereolab & Nurse With Wound – Trippin’ With The Birds ‘Robot Riot’ ‘Spool Of Collusion’ (Remastered) ‘Symbolic Logic Of Now!’ ‘Forensic Itch’ (Remastered) ‘ABC’ ‘Magne-Music’ (Remastered) ‘Blaue Milch’ ‘Yes Sir! I Can Moogie’ ‘Plastic Mile’ [Original Version] ‘Refractions In The Plastic Pulse’ [Feebate Mix] – Autechre Remix ‘Unity Purity Occasional’ ‘The Nth Degrees’ (Remastered) ‘XXXOOO’ ‘Cybele’s Reverie’ [Live at the Hollywood Bowl]

Listen to Stereolab’s new single, ‘Robot Riot’, below.