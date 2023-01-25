The song Stephen Stills wrote for Judy Collins









Stephen Stills and Judy Collins were two of the biggest names in folk music throughout the 1960s. Stills was pioneering the folk rock genre with his band Buffalo Springfield, while Collins was maintaining the more traditional strain of folk that was still going strong by the end of the decade. When Stills joined his new supergroup Crosby, Stills, and Nash in 1968, it came as Stills and Collins were on the last legs of their relationship.

In a last-ditch effort to preserve their partnership, Stills decided to write Collins a song. But not just a song: a seven-minute epic that imitates the suites of classical music. Featuring a distinct open E guitar tuning and four different sections, ‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’ was the ultimate passion plea from Stills to try and keep Collins in his life.

“[Stephen] came to where I was singing one night on the West Coast and brought his guitar to the hotel, and he sang me ‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’, the whole song,” Collins recalled in 2000. “And, of course, it has lines in it that referred to my therapy. And so he wove that all together in this magnificent creation. So the legacy of our relationship is certainly in that song.”

“Afterwards, we both cried – and then I said: ‘Oh, Stephen, it’s such a beautiful song. But it’s not winning me back,'” Collins added in 2017. “I’ve always understood that people have to write about their lives. Most of all, I felt the song was flattering and heartbreaking – for both of us. Neither one of us walked away from that relationship relieved. We were feeling like, ‘Whoa, what happened?'”

By 1969, Collins and Stills had officially ended their relationship. They weren’t alone either: around the same time, Stills’ bandmates in CSN were going through their own romantic troubles. Graham Nash had split with Joni Mitchell, while David Crosby had lost his longtime girlfriend, Christine Hinton, in a car accident. The turmoil would inspire the atmosphere that surrounded the group’s follow-up with Neil Young, Déjà Vu, which was noticeably darker in tone than Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

