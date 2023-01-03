Listen to the isolated vocals of Crosby, Stills and Nash's 'Suite: Judy Blue Eyes'









Before there was Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, there was Crosby, Stills and Nash, and together the trio laid the strong foundations that would prop up one of music’s ultimate supergroups.

As a four-piece, CSNY rose to become the ultimate countercultural act, with their 1970 record, Déjà Vu, a definitive work of the era. However, due to the heights reached by the quartet, their work before Neil Young entered the fold often gets overlooked.

CSN only released one record before Neil Young joined them, 1969’s Crosby, Stills & Nash, which, like its successor, is universally hailed as one of the decade’s best albums. Smattered with classic tracks such as ‘Marrakesh Express’ and ‘Wooden Ships’, it opens with the folk-rock masterpiece, ‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’, a Stephen Stills number that refers to his former girlfriend, Judy Collins.

Imitating the form of a classical music suite – as an ordered set of pieces – it is one of the Stills and the band’s better tracks. It’s a dynamic number, boasting catchy guitar lines and some of the group’s finest vocal melodies. Clocking in at over seven minutes, it’s also one of their longer cuts.

Notably, the song’s title is a play on words for ‘Sweet Judy Blue Eyes’, with most of the lyrics detailing Stills’ thoughts on Collins and their looming breakup. Collins and Stills first met in 1967 and were in a relationship for two years. However, in 1969 when she was appearing at the New York Shakespeare Festival’s production of Peer Gynt, she fell for co-star Stacy Keach, for whom she would eventually leave Stills. Destroyed by the thought of a breakup, Stills wrote the song in response to his feelings.

In a 2000 interview, Collins recalled hearing the song for the first time: “[Stephen] came to where I was singing one night on the West Coast and brought his guitar to the hotel, and he sang me ‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,’ the whole song. And, of course, it has lines in it that referred to my therapy. And so he wove that all together in this magnificent creation. So the legacy of our relationship is certainly in that song.”

She then explained in 2017: “Afterwards, we both cried – and then I said: “‘Oh, Stephen, it’s such a beautiful song. But it’s not winning me back.’ I’ve always understood that people have to write about their lives. Most of all, I felt the song was flattering and heartbreaking – for both of us. Neither one of us walked away from that relationship relieved. We were feeling like, ‘Whoa, what happened?'”

Stills’ heartbreak is readily apparent between the lyrics and the vocal melody. Whilst it is clear as day on the full version of the song, on the isolated vocal track, the blue state of mind that wrote it is almost palpable. Aided by the work of Crosby and Nash, together, the trio convey a sense of authentic emotion that not many musicians can claim to do.

