Stephen Dorff dismisses comic book movies as “worthless garbage”









American actor Stephen Dorff has launched another seemingly unprovoked verbal attack on Marvel Studios amid their planned reboot of Blade. The re-hashed Yann Demange direction will be led by Dorff’s True Detective co-star Mahershala Ali and is set for release in September 2024.

“My life is pretty weird, but look, I love all kinds of movies,” Dorff, who starred in the original 1998 Blade movie alongside Wesley Snipes, said in an interview with the Daily Beast. “If comic book movies were more like when I started when we made Blade, or the few that have been decent over the years, like when Nolan did The Dark Knight and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton, who’s obviously a genius…when they were interesting, like when Norrington did Blade, and Guillermo [del Toro] was fucking around in it.”

“But all this other garbage is just embarrassing; you know what I mean? I mean, God bless them, they’re making a bunch of money, but their movies suck [laughs],” he continued, attacking the poor quality comic book adaptions of late. “And nobody’s going to remember them. Nobody’s remembering Black Adam at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie. It looked so bad.”

Dorff added that if the major studios were interested in “doing cool things,” they would seek out the next Eddie Alcazar, the director of Divinity, adding with a chuckle, “Not making Black Adam and worthless garbage over and over again.”

“Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway,” Dorff vented. “How’s that PG Blade movie going for you that can’t get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there.”

Norrington was the main director responsible for the first Blade movie. The upcoming reboot will now be helmed by White Boy Rick director Yann Demange following Tariq Bassam’s resignation from the project.

“I think Mahershala will do a great job in that part,” Dorff said of the Blade reprise back in 2019. The following year he added, “I think he’ll do a great job with Blade and reinventing the franchise. It probably should’ve been done a while ago, but I think it’s good for him. … To have such a great actor in the part of Blade for this new generation, it’ll be great.”

The first-glimpse teaser trailer for the Blade reboot.