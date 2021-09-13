‘Blade’ director credits Wesley Snipes for superhero craze







It’s difficult to track back the mammoth popularity of the superhero genre to one particular source. Many would argue it to be Marvel’s first serious foray into the genre with Iron Man in 2008, whilst you can also make a case for Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man or even Bryan Singer’s X-Men. Though, this week, Bassam Tariq, the director of the 1998 film Blade, has credited the lead actor of the film, Wesley Snipes, for “creat[ing] the superhero world that we’re in”.

Speaking to IndieWire, Tariq commented, “What’s exciting about the film that we’re making is [there] hasn’t been a canon for Blade, as we’re reading through the comics and everything”. Continuing, the director noted, “Him being a daywalker is the one thing that’s been established, and you know we can’t deny what Wesley Snipes did, which was he basically got this whole ball rolling”.

Tariq also observed, “A Black man created the superhero world that we’re in, that’s just the truth. For me to now be working with somebody as talented and a juggernaut as Mahershala Ali, and the writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour, I’m just so – I’m so honoured to be working with real Black juggernauts and Black talent”.

Concluding his thoughts, the director added: “For me to just be with them in this room and listen and learn as I build this out, it’s really an honour”.

Bassam Tariq is due to direct a new adaptation of Blade as part of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Mahershala Ali taking the mantle from Wesley Snipes. Speaking to Uproxx, Snipes reported that he would be making his own Blade adaptation to rival the Marvel reboot, commenting, “We set our character in the world of shape-shifters and a little bit of time travel. But the action is going to be… Well, we did white belt action in Blade. Now we’re going to do black belt action”.

A release date has yet to be announced for either Blade adaptation. Check out the trailer for the original Wesley Snipes film below.

Comments