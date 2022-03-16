Stephanie Beatriz recorded 'Encanto' song whilst in labour









Nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Score, the soundtrack for the Disney movie musical Encanto has immediately become a favourite of fans worldwide. Featuring the solo number ‘Waiting for a Miracle’, it has recently been revealed that the singer Stephanie Beatriz performed the song whilst she was in labour.

In a report from Variety, the singer details, “I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out, but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day”.

Continuing, the singer reveals, “I was like, ‘Well, fingers-crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’”.

Fortunately, the baby was delivered the day after the recording of the song was complete, announcing the arrival of Rosaline on August 22nd, 2021.

Although Beatriz tried hard to keep her situation secret, the film’s director Byron Howard admitted that he knew of the unique context of the singer’s performance. Speaking to the publication, Howard added, “We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby, but she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready”.

Whilst performing the song ‘Waiting for a Miracle’ whilst herself in labour, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda also further added that Beatriz was singing “waiting for her personal miracle,” whilst singing.

Up for three Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for ‘Dos Oruguitas’, Encanto follows the animated tale of a Colombian teenager facing adolescence as the only member of her family without magical powers. Take a look at a clip from the film below, featuring the musical number in question.