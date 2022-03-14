BAFTA Awards 2022: See the full list of winners









The BAFTAs have come and gone which means the Oscars is nearly upon us, though this shouldn’t take away from the quality of the British awards ceremony that recognises the best films of the year just past. Often choosing films and performances from slightly leftfield, in recent years it is the British version of the Academy Awards that has been praised for its strides in giving out awards for a diverse range of film creatives.

With Rebel Wilson hosting the ceremony, the nominations were led by Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune who led with 11 nominations, followed by the western The Power of the Dog with eight nominations. Dished out to a range of different winners, take a look at the full list of lucky recipients below who each took home a BAFTA for their contributions to cinema in 2021.

BAFTA 2022 winners:

Best Film

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)

Dune (Denis Villeneuve)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) – WINNER

Best Director

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog – WINNER

– Julia Ducournau – Titane

Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza – WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder – CODA – WINNER

– Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizz

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love – WINNER

– Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard – WINNER

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story – WINNER

– Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA – WINNER

– Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love (Aleem Khan)

Ali & Ava (Clio Barnard)

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – WINNER

– Boiling Point (Philip Barantini)

Cyrano (Joe Wright)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Jonathan Butterell)

House of Gucci (Ridley Scott)

Last Night in Soho (Edgar Wright)

No Time to Die (Cary Joji Fukunaga)

Passing (Rebecca Hall)

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love (Aleem Khan)

Boiling Point (Philip Barantini)

The Harder They Fall (The Bullitts) – WINNER

– Keyboard Fantasies (Posy Dixon)

Passing (Rebecca Hall)

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi) – WINNER

– The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino)

Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodóvar)

Petite Maman (Céline Sciamma)

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)

Documentary

Becoming Costeau (Liz Garbus)

Cow (Andrea Arnold)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen)

The Rescue (Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi)

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – (Questlove) – WINNER

Animated Film

Encanto (Byron Howard, Jared Bush) – WINNER

– Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen)

Luca (Enrico Casarosa)

The Mitchells vs the Machines (Michael Rianda)

Original Score

Daniel Pemberton – Being the Ricardos

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimmer – Dune – WINNER

– Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Casting

Carolyn McLeod – Boiling Point

Francine Maisler – Dune

Massimo Appollo – The Hand of God

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman – King Richard

Cindy Tolan – West Side Story – WINNER

Cinematography

Dune – WINNER

– Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die – WINNER

– Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production Design

Cyrano

Dune – WINNER

– The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella – WINNER

– Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Make Up & Hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER

– House of Gucci

Sound

Dune – WINNER

– Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Special Visual Effects

Dune – WINNER

– Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn, Les Mills)

Do Not Feed the Pigeons (Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass) – WINNER

– Night of the Living Dread (Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso)

British Short Film

The Black Cop (Cherish Oteka) – WINNER

– Femme (Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Rienkje Attoh, Hayley Williams)

The Palace (Jo Prichard)

Stuffed (Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea)

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee (Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon)