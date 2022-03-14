BAFTA Awards 2022: See the full list of winners

The BAFTAs have come and gone which means the Oscars is nearly upon us, though this shouldn’t take away from the quality of the British awards ceremony that recognises the best films of the year just past. Often choosing films and performances from slightly leftfield, in recent years it is the British version of the Academy Awards that has been praised for its strides in giving out awards for a diverse range of film creatives.
With Rebel Wilson hosting the ceremony, the nominations were led by Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune who led with 11 nominations, followed by the western The Power of the Dog with eight nominations. Dished out to a range of different winners, take a look at the full list of lucky recipients below who each took home a BAFTA for their contributions to cinema in 2021.
BAFTA 2022 winners:
Best Film
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
- Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)
- Dune (Denis Villeneuve)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) – WINNER
Best Director
- Aleem Khan – After Love
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan – Happening
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog – WINNER
- Julia Ducournau – Titane
Original Screenplay
- Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
- Zach Baylin – King Richard
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza – WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
- Siân Heder – CODA – WINNER
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve – Dune
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Leading Actress
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizz
- Emilia Jones – CODA
- Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan – After Love – WINNER
- Tessa Thompson – Passing
Leading Actor
- Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
- Will Smith – King Richard – WINNER
Supporting Actress
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story – WINNER
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting Actor
- Mike Faist – West Side Story
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA – WINNER
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
- After Love (Aleem Khan)
- Ali & Ava (Clio Barnard)
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – WINNER
- Boiling Point (Philip Barantini)
- Cyrano (Joe Wright)
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Jonathan Butterell)
- House of Gucci (Ridley Scott)
- Last Night in Soho (Edgar Wright)
- No Time to Die (Cary Joji Fukunaga)
- Passing (Rebecca Hall)
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- After Love (Aleem Khan)
- Boiling Point (Philip Barantini)
- The Harder They Fall (The Bullitts) – WINNER
- Keyboard Fantasies (Posy Dixon)
- Passing (Rebecca Hall)
Film Not In The English Language
- Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi) – WINNER
- The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino)
- Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodóvar)
- Petite Maman (Céline Sciamma)
- The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)
Documentary
- Becoming Costeau (Liz Garbus)
- Cow (Andrea Arnold)
- Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen)
- The Rescue (Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi)
- Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – (Questlove) – WINNER
Animated Film
- Encanto (Byron Howard, Jared Bush) – WINNER
- Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen)
- Luca (Enrico Casarosa)
- The Mitchells vs the Machines (Michael Rianda)
Original Score
- Daniel Pemberton – Being the Ricardos
- Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
- Hans Zimmer – Dune – WINNER
- Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
- Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Casting
- Carolyn McLeod – Boiling Point
- Francine Maisler – Dune
- Massimo Appollo – The Hand of God
- Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman – King Richard
- Cindy Tolan – West Side Story – WINNER
Cinematography
- Dune – WINNER
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Editing
- Belfast
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- No Time to Die – WINNER
- Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Design
- Cyrano
- Dune – WINNER
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Costume Design
- Cruella – WINNER
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
Make Up & Hair
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER
- House of Gucci
Sound
- Dune – WINNER
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- A Quiet Place Part II
- West Side Story
Special Visual Effects
- Dune – WINNER
- Free Guy
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time to Die
British Short Animation
- Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn, Les Mills)
- Do Not Feed the Pigeons (Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass) – WINNER
- Night of the Living Dread (Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso)
British Short Film
- The Black Cop (Cherish Oteka) – WINNER
- Femme (Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Rienkje Attoh, Hayley Williams)
- The Palace (Jo Prichard)
- Stuffed (Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea)
- Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee (Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon)