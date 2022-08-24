You can stay the night in Harry Potter's childhood house









Few literary or cinematic franchises have shaken the world as vigorously as J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter. The unprecedented scene of an enchanted underworld of witchcraft and wizardry clicked with a wide audience of children and adults across the globe. With such an impact, it was only a matter of time before we saw members of the public young and old, dressed in Hogwarts-branded apparel and Harry Potter theme parks popping up in a scattering of major western cities.

The state of Harry Potter hysteria and magical tourism is such that I’m here today to introduce you to one of the magical filming locations from the movie series. Did you know you can stay in Harry Potter’s childhood home? Indeed, as the headline may have alluded, the beautiful location of Potter’s family home in Godric’s Hollow, where he lived before his parents’ double murder by the wand of he who I mustn’t name, is now open as an Airbnb.

The characterful Tudor-style building is located in the medieval settlement of Lavenham in Suffolk. The quaint village maintains the Godric’s Hollow vibe with a generous assortment of half-timber structures lining a quiet, picturesque high street.

Lavenham is a popular destination for day-trippers from across the county thanks to its tranquillity and abundance of independent shops, cafes and restaurants. The village is equipped to serve you well for a relaxing break from city life and is just a couple of hours from London via car or public transport.

The De Vere House itself is a Grade-I listed building constructed in the 14th century, and thanks to its connection to the wizarding underworld, it’s one of the country’s most photographed houses. The property includes a reception hall, drawing room, dining room and three double bedrooms. Visitors can check in to its guest wing, which houses two en-suite bedroom suites with four-poster beds, from £120 per night. The wing also has its own private entrance, and a full breakfast served in the dining room, which is included in the accommodation price.

One small disclaimer I feel compelled to divulge is that upon entry to the building, you will notice that it’s void of floating teacups, magic wands and chocolate frogs. While stunningly beautiful with a traditional charm, the interior is not angled toward a Harry Potter theme, and the street outside will be littered with mere muggles.

Assuming my disclaimer hasn’t put you off a quiet and cosy weekend in the East of England, you can find the Airbnb here. Happy travels.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.