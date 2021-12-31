Emma Watson opens up about Harry Potter reunion









Whenever any discussions about the fantasy genre and popular culture are being conducted, it is practically impossible to leave out the seminal Harry Potter franchise by J. K. Rowling. Beloved by children as well as adults, the wildly popular series has had a major impact on the mainstream consciousness with many spin-off projects being added to its legacy to this day.

In addition to the book series, the film adaptations of the Harry Potter story have been competent enough to capture the imagination of millions of people around the world. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular character, the films created a window into the magical world of Hogwarts and the domain of magicians by weaving together memorable images.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film adaptation’s release, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, there is a project which is definitely going to delight fans. As is evident from the reactions of the robust fan base, interest hasn’t died in the series even though the main storyline ended a while back.

Now it’s time for a very nostalgic return to the fantasy work which defined many childhoods and helped adults through difficult periods in their own lives. A TV documentary about the making of the films and reflections by the cast and crew, including Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, is set to be released on New Year’s Day.

Emma Watson revealed that it was an “unexpected joy” to be reunited with her former colleagues. “Something happened where it was the comfort of the people that I’ve known for such a long time, and the history that we share, and that sense of safety,” she added. “Then once I started feeling really safe, just enjoying everything that we made and we created and feeling like we could really celebrate and just enjoy being together.”

