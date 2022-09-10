Stay in the floating Indian palace from the James Bond outing ‘Octopussy’









Whilst the Roger Moore era of James Bond is polarising due to its sleazy nature and outlandish plots, it gave the franchise some of its most cherished titles, brimming with iconic moments.

From his first outing, 1973’s Live and Let Die, which came complete with a Wings anthem, to his final title, 1985’s A View to a Kill, starring Christopher Walken and Grace Jones, there are many memorable points in this chapter of the James Bond story.

Whilst these memories might come in the form of lines, action sequences or theme tunes, the Roger Moore era is also noted for its cinematography, with many striking vistas and iconography used. Whether it be the aerial views of San Francisco in A View to a Kill or the Sugarloaf Cable Car fight in Rio de Janeiro from Moonraker, if anything, the iconography of the Roger Moore era is its greatest saving grace.

One of the strangest titles in Roger Moore‘s tenure came in the form of 1983’s Octopussy, which sees Bond go on an intercontinental romp to foil a plan to force disarmament in Western Europe with the use of a nuclear weapon. Before too long on his investigation, Bond finds himself infiltrating a floating palace in Udaipur, India, where he meets its owner, the titular Octopussy.

She is a wealthy businesswoman, smuggler and associate of the film’s villain Kamal Khan. Unsurprisingly, she becomes Bond’s love interest. At the palace, Bond learns he has a past connection to Octopussy through her father, and the film’s plot thickens as a few more unexpected twists occur.

Fans have long wanted to know more about Octopussy’s floating residence, and it transpires that you can stay in it, as it is a five-star hotel. Named the Taj Lake Palace, a lot of what we see in the film is how it is in real life, including the butler service and the many glorious rooms it offers.

Formerly known as Jag Niwas, it was constructed between 1743 and 1746 by Maharana Jagat Singh II of the House of Mewar, and was used as a royal residence until Maharana Bhagwat Singh, Mewar of Udaipur, converted it into a hotel in 1963.

Floating in the middle of Lake Pichola, the hotel is made of locally sourced marble brought in bullock carts from Rajnagar to Udaipur. Inspired by traditional Mughal architecture blended with Mewari techniques, it comprises 65 lavish rooms and 18 grand suites, the perfect setting for Octopussy and James Bond to embark on their dalliance. Due to its location on the island in the middle of the lake, every room comes complete with a view of the nearby City Palace, Aravalli Hills, Machla Magra Hills and Jag Mandir. Offering authentic Rajasthani and other Indian cuisines, the restaurant is augmented by these views, creating a dining experience unlike any other.

For those who get bored of the luxurious life in the middle of the lake, Udaipur is also a wonder in itself. Affectionately known as ‘The Venice of The East’, it is a beautiful city brimming with more ornate palaces, stunning lakes, temples and gardens, with much on offer culturally. You can get lost here, and it’s not a bad thing at all.

There’s a lot to attract us to the Taj Lake Palace and Udaipur. For those who want an authentic cultural experience whilst also relaxing, it is arguable that there is nowhere better in India.

