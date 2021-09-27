Stanley Tucci will star in the new Whitney Houston biopic







American actor and writer Stanley Tucci has had an interesting career, starting with a debut in a John Huston film and going on to win multiple Emmys. His latest projects include the critically acclaimed 2020 LGBTQIA+ gem Supernova in addition to playing the host on a CNN travel show which involves a tour of Italy’s culinary landscape.

In a recent interview, Tucci revealed the emotional impact that he had suffered after battling cancer: “It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo. I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible.”

“The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” he added. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation… “[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done.”

Tucci is set to play Clive Davis in a brand new biopic about Whitney Houston which has already starter garnering attention. Titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Naomi Ackie will star as the iconic Houston. The project is being produced by the singer’s estate, with a script by Anthony McCarten and under the direction of Kasi Lemmons.

While talking about fame and her headspace, Ackie said: “Now I look at this as a job, and for so long it was my identity. I clung to being an actress because I felt like it was one of the only things I had, and now that I’m in it, I can see that it’s a job. And you know what I want to do? Do my job and then live my life. I want to travel. I want to meet people.”

