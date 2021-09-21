Bobby Brown,Whitney Houston’s ex-husband, is against ‘The Bodyguard’ remake







Late popstar Whitey Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown has spoken out against the upcoming remake of her classic film The Bodyguard. Following the recent news that a reworking of the classic 1992 romantic thriller is in the works via Warner Bros, Brown was asked for his opinion by TMZ.

While leaving LAX airport on September 19, Brown was straightforward in his thoughts on the remake. When asked by a cameraman if he thinks the remake is bad a bad idea, he simply replied, “Yeah”.

The new film is said to be penned by playwright Matthew López, who is best known for his hit 2018 play The Inheritance. If the word is true, The Bodyguard remake is set to be his first script for a film, having only previously written for the stage.

No official cast announcements have been made at this early stage or at the time of writing. However, Variety has reported that Lawrence Kasdan is involved, the mastermind behind the original film. Kadan wrote and co-produced the 1992 classic. Per Variety, Kasdan will join The Bodyguard in a co-producer capacity alongside Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. It is also claimed that Nick Reynolds will also serve as the remake’s executive producer.

The 1992 film featured Whitney Houston in her acting debut alongside leading man du jour, Kevin Costner. A famous tale abounds that the film was originally written with Steve McQueen and Diana Ross in mind. The film was a smash-hit upon release and became the second highest-grossing film of 1992, scoring Grammy Awards and Oscar nominations.

Meanwhile, a biopic about singer Whitney Houston, who passed away in 2012, has been authorised by her estate. It is reportedly due for release in 2022, and the late singer is said to be portrayed by British actress Naomi Ackie of The End of the F***ing World fame.

Watch the trailer for the original Bodyguard below.

