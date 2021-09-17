‘The Bodyguard’ starring Whitney Houston set for remake







The film industry still very much remains in the realm of reboots and redesigns, with Mick Jackson’s The Bodyguard set for a remake almost 30 years after the release of the original film starring Whitney Houston.

As reported by Variety, the remake of The Bodyguard is set to be written by playwright Matthew López, known for his 2018 play, The Inheritance, with the brand new film being his very first foray into cinematic screenwriting. News of the remake of the original film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner comes after the screenwriter was signed on to a significant TV deal with Amazon Studios in 2020.

Though no official cast announcements have been made, reports from Variety include the involvement of Lawrence Kasdan, the original writer and co-producer of the film. An influential voice in the industry, Kasdan is responsible for the script for some of cinema’s finest films, including Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Body Heat and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Kasdan will be joined by co-producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.

Reportedly having been attached to the project since 2011, Lin, whose previous producer credits include The Lego Movie and the Sherlock Holmes franchise, is also currently working on a live-action adaptation of both Lilo & Stitch and Inspector Gadget.

An unlikely success upon its release in 1992, The Bodyguard became one of the highest-grossing films of all time, with a soundtrack featuring the iconic song ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston. Incredibly, the soundtrack for the film still holds the record for the highest-selling movie soundtrack of all time.

An upcoming biopic about the singer is also due to be released in 2022, with the icon to be played by British actress Naomi Ackie. Take a look at the trailer for the original film below:

