The Stanley Kubrick masterpiece that inspired Lars von Trier









Although Danish auteur Lars von Trier is definitely among the most original filmmakers of his generation, he is also a dedicated student of cinema. Through exceptional masterpieces like Dogville and Melancholia, von Trier has furthered his unique vision of cinema that has simultaneously disturbed and comforted cinephiles all over the world. In doing so, he has also paid numerous tributes to the pioneers who influenced him the most.

Many fans have compared von Trier’s pessimistic philosophical framework to the works of Michael Haneke, especially because of the similarities between their unforgiving views of the world. While that’s definitely true, another filmmaking giant also played a crucial role in the development of some of von Trier’s best work. That director is none other than Stanley Kubrick, whose meticulous approach to his craft left a lasting impact on von Trier.

During a conversation with The Independent, von Trier recalled the first time that he witnessed the majesty of Barry Lyndon. He began: “Watching Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon is a pleasure, like eating a very good soup. It is very stylised, and then suddenly comes some emotion [when the child falls off the horse]. There is not a lot of emotion. There are a lot of moods and some fantastic photography, really like these old paintings.”

While recalling the details of the spiritual experience, he said: “I saw the film when it came out. I was in my early twenties. The first time I saw it, I slept. It was on too late, and it is a very, very long film. What is interesting is that Nicole Kidman told me Kubrick hated long films. If you have seen Barry Lyndon, the last scene of the film, where she is writing out a cheque for him, is extremely long. It goes on and on and on, but it’s beautiful.”

Barry Lyndon is undoubtedly among Kubrick’s greatest works, capturing the infinite nuances of the human condition in a way that had never been done before. Featuring stunning cinematography and an incredible philosophical foundation, it’s a timeless tale about the rise and fall of a man who wanted everything that met his eye. For von Trier, it also provided him with the inspiration to structure his films in a similar manner.

When asked to detail the specifics of the influence, he revealed: “The narration in my films Manderlay and Dogville is definitely inspired by Barry Lyndon, and the narration there is this ironic voice, this whole chapter thing, the feeling there are chapters. I have done that in Dogville and Manderlay and, to some extent, in Breaking the Waves. It is all Kubrick!”