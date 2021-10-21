The Quentin Tarantino film Stanley Kubrick admired the most









Despite having sadly passed away in 1999, there remain few directors with the same cinematic pertinence as Stanley Kubrick, a figure considered by many to be one of the greatest artistic forces of the 20th century. Having directed such classics as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Dr. Strangelove, The Shining and more, Kubrick will long be remembered as a pioneer of modern cinema, inspiring the likes of the Coen brothers, Paul Thomas Anderson, Denis Villeneuve and countless others.

Discussing how he prepares for a job and finds confidence in his filmmaking, Kubrick once stated in an interview: “Seeing movies. One of the things that gave me the most confidence in trying to make a film was seeing all the lousy films that I saw. Because I sat there and thought, ‘Well, I don’t know a goddamn thing about movies, but I know I can make a film better than that’”.

Continuing, he added, “I never start thinking in terms of shots. I first begin thinking of the main intent of the film. After the actors rehearse the scene and achieve a level of reality and excitement, only then do I really look through the viewfinder and try to figure out the best way to put this on the screen”.

Whilst he has indeed inspired filmmakers across the globe, he was also highly influenced by his fellow directors, none more so than Charlie Chaplin, Max Ophüls, David Lean, Elia Kazan, Ingmar Bergman and Federico Fellini. This led Stanley Kubrick to include the likes of Bergman’s Wild Strawberries, Chaplin’s City Lights and Fellini’s I Vitelloni on the list of his ten favourite films of all time.

Of course, his list of all-time favourites wasn’t limited to just ten, with Kubrick noting throughout his career his contemporary loves, including the likes of The Exorcist, American Graffiti and even White Men Can’t Jump. As for the modern master of filmmaking Quentin Tarantino, Stanley Kubrick recognised Pulp Fiction as an admirable piece of filmmaking, a mild compliment much appreciated by a master of cinema.

The report of his love for Pulp Fiction comes from Eyes Wide Shut screenwriter Frederic Raphael, who recounts in the clip below that Kubrick recommended Pulp Fiction to him and stated: “He admired it very much, he said ‘it’s pretty good, okay?”. Anthony Edward Frewin, Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant also echoed these comments from Raphael, noting that Kubrick thought Pulp Fiction was “slick”.

Pulp Fiction remains Quentin Tarantino’s greatest film, despite being only his second, being perhaps the most iconic film of the 1990s. Resonating with audiences due to its unique brand of nihilism, fans have long adored the memorable casting of Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis. Still one of the coolest films ever made, Pulp Fiction is an eclectic joy of style, music and violence.

