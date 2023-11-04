St. Vincent shares cover of the Kate Bush classic ‘Running up That Hill’

St. Vincent has shared her cover of the classic Kate Bush song ‘Running up That Hill’. The track has enjoyed a resurgence of late thanks to its inclusion in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

The track has come to the fore after Kate Bush was finally inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She joined Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, and the Spinners who were all inducted on the evening.

Bush was not present at the event, however, she had shared a public statement extolling her gratitude. “Music is at the core of who I am and, like all musicians, being on the journey of trying to create something musically interesting is rife with feelings of doubt and insecurity,” she said.

Adding, “I’m only five foot three, but today I feel a little taller.” Bush often stays clear of big events so her absence was not unexpected at the ceremony. Nevertheless, following years of calls for the ‘Running up That Hill’ singer to be inducted, her inclusion came as welcome news to many campaigners.

On the night, she was introduced to the Hall of Fame by Bog Boi from Outkast. The hip hop star has long been a major fan of Bush, and has previously stated: “Music is supposed to evoke emotion and make people feel a certain way whether it’s happy or sad or make you think. So, I love Kate Bush.”

As he explained: “I always thought of her like the Phantom of the Opera. She’s somewhere living big castle with a piano that was ten times the size of a regular piano, playing it all day, with shea curtains blowing in the window all, like Rapunzel but on the top of a hill somewhere in a castle, desolate, playing a piano and wailing.”

This was the energy that St. Vincent channelled. You can watch her performance below.