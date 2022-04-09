St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Wilco and more to appear on Sleater-Kinney covers album









Sleater-Kinney have announced a special new project: a recreation of their 1997 album Dig Me Out. However, it isn’t the band themselves that are recreating the album. Instead, the record is getting the star treatment with covers from Courtney Barnett, St. Vincent, Wilco, The Linda Lindas, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, and more.

The album of covers is set to be released over the summer in order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original album’s release, which came out on April 8th, 1997 via the Portland-based indie label Kill Rock Stars—a label responsible for heralding some of the most important bands and albums in the riot grrrl movement.

The band has said that the album will contain “some of our closest friends and admired artists” with some of the other names consisting of Big Joanie, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Low, Margo Price, Self Esteem and Tyler Cole.

Not only is this album a celebration of their discography and career, but it’s also for a good cause. It’s been confirmed that a portion of the proceeds earned from each copy sold will be donated to SMYRC (Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center), which is the local LGBTQIA+ youth centre in Columbia County, Washington, where the band is based.

Although the release date hasn’t yet been officially confirmed beyond the summertime, the band has a lot going on, and this is one of many projects on their plate. This album is following their 10th studio album, Path of Wellness as well as their tour with Wilco.

Regardless, this album is shaping up to be a great project, with star-studded support at every corner. You can keep an eye out for it over the summer.