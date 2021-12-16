St. Vincent shares Austin City Limits performance of ‘At The Holiday Party’









St. Vincent has shared her Austin City Limits live performance of ‘At The Holiday Party’. The clip, which is available to watch below, features Annie Clarke delivering a dazzling rendition of the track taken from her recent album, Daddy’s Home, for the upcoming episode in the long-running US TV show.

The singer’s first appearance on Austin City Limits came in 2009, but she wouldn’t return until 2018. This, her third performance on the music show, is set to air on PBS on January 15th and will feature music from fellow singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun.

This episode comes after Phoebe Bridgers took to the stage to perform her track ‘I Know The End’, in an episode that also saw Olivia Rodrigo deliver a short set. Clarke recently released an enhanced special edition of Daddy’s Home alongside the first issue of her newspaper the St. Vincent Gazzette, the front page of which reads: “Breakfast is served. Pour your cereal and unfold the St. Vincent Gazette as a companion piece to Daddy’s Home.”

As if she wasn’t busy enough, St. Vincent also released The Nowhere Inn, a film that was both written by and stars Annie Clarke with the help of her friend Carrie Brownstein, and which sees Clarke playing a semi-autobiographical version of herself.

Describing the experience of playing this heightened, fictionalised version of herself, St. Vincent said: “It was an incredibly warm and welcoming way to do my first foray into acting because it was a script that I’d co-written with my best friend, and playing versions of myself. So it was as soft a landing as one could get. But not having some distance can be tricky, too.”

Elsewhere, St. Vincent has expanded her world tour, with a string of new European dates in 2022. The tour will see Clark and her band travel through Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland and Denmark before heading over to Ireland and finally landing in Scotland and ending the tour in London, where she is set to give her biggest UK headline concert to date.

