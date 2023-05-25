Squid share new single ‘The Blades’









British experimental rockers Squid have released the final single from their upcoming sophomore album O Monolith, ‘The Blades’.

“It’s a lot more vulnerable than stuff we’ve previously done, which can be quite a daunting thing,” singer Ollie Judge explains about the new song. “Dan [Carey] and I were talking about vocal delivery and how it would be good to not completely let myself go, and not fall back on shouting because it’s more instantly gratifying. The end of the song is really soft and tender and I don’t think we’ve done something like that before.”

The new track will be the band’s last preview of O Monolith before the album’s release on June 9th. So far, audiences have heard ‘Swing (In a Dream)’ and ‘Undergrowth’, both of which are set to be featured on the LP. ‘The Blades’ represents a purposefully cartoonish take on some more heady ideas.

“On the surface it’s a song about police brutality with the last section kind of inspired by The Tell Tale Heart by Edgar Allen Poe, although I’ve never read the book, I’ve just seen The Simpsons’ spoof of it,” Judge adds.

He conitnues: “Narratively it follows a police helicopter pilot’s day, ending with him in bed hearing another pilot circling the skies as if he were taunting him. There’s a deeper meaning in there somewhere of my fear of ego, but I’m still working out which bit of the song that’s coming from.”

Watch the video for ‘The Blades’ below. O Monolith is set for a June 9th release.