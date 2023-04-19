Squid release new single ‘Undergrowth’ and video game









Post-punk band Squid have shared a new single entitled ‘Undergrowth’ to be taken from their second studio album O Monolith. Alongside the single, the band have also shared a video game inspired by the song, developed by Frank Force and a visualiser directed by guitarist Louis Borlase.

Drummer and vocalist Ollie Judge opened up on the song’s lyrics, saying in a press release, “I really got into animism, the idea that spirits can live in inanimate objects. I was watching Twin Peaks, and there was the episode where Josie Packard’s spirit goes into a chest of drawers. So ‘Undergrowth’ was written from the perspective of me being reincarnated as a bedside table in the afterlife, and how the thought of being reincarnated as an inanimate object would be dreadful.

He added, “‘This isn’t what I wanted/ So many options to be disappointed.’ Even though I’m in no way religious I don’t think anyone who isn’t religious is confident enough to not have had the fleeting thought of ‘Fuck, what if there is an afterlife? What if I’m going to Hell?'”

On the new video game, Judge noted, “Introducing: ‘Undergrowth’, the game! A bit like the bastardised love child of Super Mario and Space Invaders, with an English Folklore twist. Who’s gonna get the high score? Who’s gonna defeat the monolith?”

Game designer Frank Force added, “Imagine the game itself as an interactive music video where gameplay and animation is synched up to the music and changes as the song progresses, moving into different phases.”