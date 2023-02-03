‘Squid Game’ star Oh Yeong-su goes on trial for sexual misconduct









Netflix’s Squid Games star Oh Yeong-su has started his trial for sexual misconduct. The actor, who appeared in Netflix’s hit series as Oh Il-nam, was charged last year in Seoul, North Korea, with the accusation he inappropriately touched an unnamed woman in 2017.

The victim made the complaint in December 2021, but the case was then closed by authorities in April 2022. The Independent reported the case was then reopened upon the woman’s request. “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologised because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it,” the actor said. “But it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

The victim will remain anonymous as in South Korea, court and police documents concerning sexual crimes are unavailable by law to prevent disclosing any information about the victims. If the Suwon District Court judge rules the star guilty, Oh will face a fine of close to $12,000 or a ten-year sentence in prison.

The 78-year-old actor began his career on stage in South Korea’s theatre scene, making his acting debut in 1963. For his performance as Player 001 in Hwang Dong-hyuk’s drama, Oh received an Emmy nomination and Golden Globe win for ‘Best Supporting Actor’, becoming the first Korean actor to do so.

Speaking previously about his sudden fame from the hit show, which broke Netflix records, including gathering 111 million users in its first 28 days, Oh shared: “Things have changed quite a bit. Even when I go out to a cafe or somewhere like that, I now have to be aware of (how I appear to others). It’s made me think, ‘Being famous is tough, too.'”

“So many people have been contacting me, and because I don’t have a manager to help me, it’s hard for me to handle the volume of calls and messages I’ve been receiving,” he added. “So my daughter has been helping me.”