‘Squid Game’ creator reveals he left clues in season one









The creator behind Netflix’s record-breaking series Squid Game has recently reported that he planted clues to a wider universe in the first season, just in case a second one was commissioned in the future.

In conversation with IndieWire, Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that he hid clues in the series “for myself and for the audience,” when writing the script for the project. “Just in case there is another season, these things could be loose knots,” he added, explaining, “I only currently have a broad storyline…I’m in the process of structuring the story and the new games, and wanting to crystallise them into more detailed ideas”.

After taking popular culture by storm, it was merely a matter of time before Netflix’s Squid Game received the green light for a second series, with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk officially confirming the show’s continuation in November 2021. “There will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently,” Dong-hyuk told AP News at the time.

Since its release in September 2021, Squid Game has risen to dominance, quickly becoming Netflix’s most popular series launch in the history of the streaming service, pulling in 111 million viewers worldwide.

Whilst Hwang Dong-hyuk doesn’t give much away in terms of the plot of the upcoming series, he does reveal: “I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this: Gi-hun will come back, and he’ll do something for the world”.

Meanwhile, the creator of the influential series is also working on a satirical comedy based on the success of the Netflix show, with no release currently confirmed for the project.