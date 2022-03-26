Spotify rumoured to suspend service in Russia









Spotify has purportedly decided to suspend its service in Russia, partially as a means of making a public response to the country’s newly announced media law. Reuters reports that the streaming service is expected to cease its operations in Russia, likely because of the attack on Ukraine. The news comes immediately after Russia introduced new legislation, which has made it makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military.

“Spotify has continued to believe that it’s critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information from the region,” the company wrote in a statement.“Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression, and criminalizing certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify’s employees and the possibility of even our listeners at risk.” Besides the potential shutdown, Spotify has also made the decision to remove all content from Kremlin-backed outlets RT and Sputnik.

Spotify is joining a large boycott from the music industry. The ongoing conflict has forced many other acts to cancel their concerts. Franz Ferdinand, Iggy Pop, Yungblud, Iron Maiden, Green Day and Louis Tomlinson have cancelled their upcoming shows in Russia. Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney uploaded a photo of a concert in Ukraine, waving the national flag. The bassist said he was sending love and support to the country at this tricky point in their history.

Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler, understanding that the words carry certain weight and gravitas. She likens the attacks to the Nazi invasions across Europe in the 1930s. The gothic rockers The Cure have announced details of a new charity band T-shirt that provides financial and emotional support for Ukraine amid the ongoing armed conflict.

The Blue-and-yellow-coloured shirts bear the Ukrainian logo, invoking the colours and flags of the Ukrainian nation. The band have promised that each and every one of the net proceeds will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

As of the time of print, the conflict is still going on.