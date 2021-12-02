Spotify reveals what we’ve all been listening to this year with final stream counts

Spotify Wrapped is a moment of huge personal revelations, surprises and office discussions as we receive the yearly roundup of our listening habits. Even on a personal level, these snapshots prove confounding as you look back and wonder when you spent so long listening to ‘insert x cheesy artist here’.
However, when the global totals come through, they prove even more dumbfounding as the worlds growing musical tribalism comes to the fore and artists that you have never heard of, even in passing, turn out to have well over a billion listens.
For instance, this year turned out to be a huge one for Bad Bunny — try running that name past your aunt and she’ll probably think it’s a cartoon character from the 1960s. In actual fact, they sit on well over 40,000,000 monthly listens.
Thus, without further ado, you came here for names and numbers, so let’s leave the hot takes for later and get on with the lists.
Spotify Wrapped most played roundup:
Most Streamed Artists Globally
- 01. Bad Bunny
- 02. Taylor Swift
- 03. BTS
- 04. Drake
- 05. Justin Bieber
Most Streamed Albums Globally
- 01. SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
- 02. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
- 03. Justice by Justin Bieber
- 04. = by Ed Sheeran
- 05. Planet Her by Doja Cat
Most Streamed Songs Globally
- 01. ‘drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo
- 02. ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X
- 03. ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)’ by The Kid LAROI
- 04. ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo
- 05. ‘Levitating (feat. DaBaby)’ by Dua Lipa
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
- 01. The Joe Rogan Experience
- 02. Call Her Daddy
- 03. Crime Junkie
- 04. TED Talks Daily
- 05. The Daily
Top streamed albums over 20 years old:
- 01. Rumours by Fleetwood Mac
- 02. Nevermind by Nirvana
- 03. Hybrid Theory by Linking Park
- 04. Appetite for Destruction by Guns ‘n’ Roses
- 05. The Beatles by The Beatles