Spotify reveals what we’ve all been listening to this year with final stream counts









Spotify Wrapped is a moment of huge personal revelations, surprises and office discussions as we receive the yearly roundup of our listening habits. Even on a personal level, these snapshots prove confounding as you look back and wonder when you spent so long listening to ‘insert x cheesy artist here’.

However, when the global totals come through, they prove even more dumbfounding as the worlds growing musical tribalism comes to the fore and artists that you have never heard of, even in passing, turn out to have well over a billion listens.

For instance, this year turned out to be a huge one for Bad Bunny — try running that name past your aunt and she’ll probably think it’s a cartoon character from the 1960s. In actual fact, they sit on well over 40,000,000 monthly listens.

Thus, without further ado, you came here for names and numbers, so let’s leave the hot takes for later and get on with the lists.

Spotify Wrapped most played roundup:

Most Streamed Artists Globally

01. Bad Bunny

02. Taylor Swift

03. BTS

04. Drake

05. Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Albums Globally

01. SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

02. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

03. Justice by Justin Bieber

04. = by Ed Sheeran

05. Planet Her by Doja CatMost Streamed Songs Globally

Most Streamed Songs Globally

01. ‘drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo

02. ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X

03. ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)’ by The Kid LAROI

04. ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo

05. ‘Levitating (feat. DaBaby)’ by Dua Lipa

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

01. The Joe Rogan Experience

02. Call Her Daddy

03. Crime Junkie

04. TED Talks Daily

05. The Daily

Top streamed albums over 20 years old:

01. Rumours by Fleetwood Mac

02. Nevermind by Nirvana

03. Hybrid Theory by Linking Park

04. Appetite for Destruction by Guns ‘n’ Roses

05. The Beatles by The Beatles