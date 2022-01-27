Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young’s music amid Joe Rogan Covid-19 row









Spotify have agreed to allow Neil Young to remove his music from their streaming platform after the folk musician made a statement saying that they could either have him or Joe Rogan, owing to concerns that the podcaster was disseminating misinformation regarding Covid-19 on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Young first made his public statement roughly 48-hours ago and subsequently he has already been removed from Spotify, with the only tracks still available being those officially licensed for soundtracks or samples of his songs used by other musicians.

The streaming platform announced in a statement of their own: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.”

Both Young and his record labels have been applauded for their integrity over the matter after they look set to lose out on 60% of their usual streaming incomes due to the departure but have asserted that the move has been “in the name of the truth”.

Back in late 2020, Spotify signed a $100million multi-year deal with Joe Rogan for the exclusive rights to his podcast which receives roughly 11million listeners per episode. Many have cited this as a reason for the lack. Of interference on Spotify’s part.

The streaming platform said that it regrets Young’s decision but hopes “to welcome him back soon.” However, with Young asserting that “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform,” something will have to give before that’s possible.

Incredible—The goal post moving of Joe Rogan after getting fact checked live is incredible. ➡️ Fact— there is an 8x higher risk of myocarditis with #COVID19 infection than with the vaccine among young people. Please #vaccinate, don’t risk COVID. pic.twitter.com/tphuIM5Mbt — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 14, 2022