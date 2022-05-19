Sports Team share new video for ‘The Game’ starring John Otway









Sports Team - 'The Game' 8

Punk sounds better in the summer, that’s a scientific fact—I mean there is no real evidence for it, but it is scientific fact. Somehow Sports Team with their rather obviously titled ‘The Game’ (how has it taken it a band called Sports Team this long to write that track) blast a sense of freewheeling sunshine revelry into your head with all the immediacy of a static shock.

The track has been rattling around in their setlist for a while now which is always a sign of a well-honed song, even by Sports Team’s unpolished standards, and it’s no surprise that the hook has been spawning moshpits like a chip chucked into a crowd of seagulls. Simply put, the song has that certain something that taps a toe in the same involuntary way as standing on a plug summons an expletive.

The upbeat boom of the song is derived from the notion of laughing in the face of adversity. As the band explained in the press release, the track is “a mantra for a nation of landlords. Something to mutter to yourself behind the electric gates as the world burns around you.”

Adding: “It’s that blinkered ‘island mentality’ where someone has allowed themselves to believe that the news is what happens to other people.” The band, however, are anything but blinkered in delivering this message and cast their aspersions with a wry smile and solid middle finger rather than maudlin disdain.

That same sense of cognizance behind the carnage is shared in the sound of the track itself. It’s trashy but reminiscent of bands like SKATERS there is a refined sense of melody and tonality to it.

The song is taken from their forthcoming album Gulp! Which is set for release via Island Records on July 22nd.

You can check out the Charles Gall-directed video featuring the legendary punk figure John Otway below.

