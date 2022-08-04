Sports Team share new single ‘The Drop’









Sports Team - 'The Drop' 2.5

Sports Team have shared ‘The Drop, the latest track from their upcoming second album, Gulp!.

The new effort shines a glimpse at society and how people work for their whole lives simply to retire. In a press statement, the band explained: “It’s questioning a constant striving for achievement, never really enjoying the moments and ‘Katie dying waiting for the right time to retire’. Today the internet told me they’ve found ‘pits on the moon where humans could comfortably live and work’, brilliant.”

‘The Drop’ is accompanied by a music video which has been made by director A.T. Mann. Talking about the visuals, he said: “When I stepped through the sonic journey of ‘The Drop’ I dreamed of a poet caught in his own urban web of city lights, stuck there as the mind is being lost, knowing there is only one way out – letting it all go”.

Mann continued: “Letting all the nonsense boundaries drop, taking the one leap into the unknown like the soul of the acrobat about to fly – or fall – stepping along the highwire of the one important quest – Creation. This reminded me of a beatnik poem by Laurence Ferenghetti called ‘Constantly Risking Absurdity’.”

Gulp! was initially scheduled for a July 22nd release, but due to production delays, the album was first pushed back until August 26th. Then last week, the six-piece pushed back the record once more, and it is now due to come out on September 23rd.

They told fans: “Hey pals, bit of chaos for you. Album is moving to 23rd September.. So…that means the in-store dates are gonna move. Venues will get in touch about the new dates or refunds if you can’t make them. US tour is going to move too, probably to 2023. A long way from ideal but sadly there’s not much we can do about it with vinyl delays. Can’t wait for you to hear these tracks, sorry to anyone that’s had to change plans, stick with it.”

Watch the video for ‘The Drop’ below.