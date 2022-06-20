Sports Team take things slower with 'Cool It Kid'









Sports Team - 'Cool It Kid' 8.2

Sports Team have popped their punky ways on Ritalin with the woozy new single calling for calm. The track, ‘Cool It Kid’ follows the riotous summery maelstrom ‘The Game’ as the second single from their forthcoming album Gulp!.

The song doesn’t escape a rather manic middle eight where Henry Young brilliantly gets to display his angular stylings, but for the most part, the song is similar to a British take on Parquet Courts as a chanted incantation for some peace rattles the rafters.

Simple in structure, the song might take a wavier approach than ‘The Game’ but the same sense of melodic sensibility remains hinting that their second album will have a lot of toe-tappers on offer. What’s more, the performative stylings of ‘Cool It Kid’ are brimming with assurance and invention.

Tackling tempestuous times in a six-person house share, the song is about “getting too deep in your stress about stuff and sometimes saying to yourself, ‘You know what, maybe sometimes you should sit back and it’s best not to react on your intense irrational emotions.’”

The band might love each other, but that doesn’t stop them from saying, “living with you is making me sick,” in an utterly unflinching fashion that proves perfectly relatable, like a sonic version of the ‘House Group Text’. In fact, there is even a hint of the sombre sense of sadness that comes with that fetid WhatsApp in the mix too, making the anthem all the more creditable as an ode to the 21st-century deprivation of adult independence.

The song is taken from their forthcoming album Gulp! Which is set for release via Island Records on July 22nd. You can check it out below.

