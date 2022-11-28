Sports Team unveil charity Football shirt in protest of the 2022 Qatar World Cup









In protest of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Sports Team has decided to release a charity England football shirt. According to the band, it’s “low-quality, probably won’t be delivered on time and all about the cash. The perfect tribute to this year’s World Cup.”

Qatar was confirmed as the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup back in December 2010. The federation has faced accusations of corruption, while the nation’s treatment of homosexuality and alleged deaths of thousands of migrant workers have also caused a significant backlash.

Unveiling the charity tee, Sports Team wrote: “It’s Qatar 2022, which means there’s never been a better time to buy a bootleg shirt where absolutely 0 per cent of the profits will go to FIFA.”

The group went on to clarify that all profits will be going to Stonewall, “a charity who fight for the freedom, equity and potential of LGBTQ+ people everywhere, all year round – not just during the World Cup.”

The band added: “They’re also behind the Rainbow Laces campaign which works to increase visibility for LGBTQ+ people in sport which you’re probably already aware of through their work with the Premier League.”

Sports Team aren’t the only ones feeling uneasy about the 2022 World Cup. Dua Lipa recently denied rumours that she would be performing at the opening ceremony, calling on Qatar to “fulfil all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.” Rod Steward has also turned down a performance request, while Morgan Freeman has been criticised for helping to launch the tournament.