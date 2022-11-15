Rod Stewart turned down $1 million offer to play in Qatar









Rod Stewart has joined the growing debate on whether the World Cup should be hosted in Qatar this year, where homosexuality is illegal and can be punishable by death. The singer revealed that because of the country’s history of human rights violations, he turned down a $1 million offer to perform there.

He shared: “I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1million, to play there 15 months ago. I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms. Tell you what, supporters have got to watch out, haven’t they?”

Stewart’s stance starkly contrasts the host of musicians who have agreed to perform at the opening ceremony or other upcoming events in Qatar. Robbie Williams will be playing at Doha Golf Club as part of the Qatar Live series of concerts next month, which was slammed by British television personality Paul O’Grady. He said: “I’m surprised at Robbie. There’ll be a backlash by the LGBTQ community if he does perform. No amount of money would get me there.”

Other names performing in Qatar soon include Calvin Harris, Jorja Smith, Tinie Tempah, Craig David and Fatboy Slim. The World Cup opening ceremony will include pop stars such as Shakira and Jugkook from the K-Pop group BTS. Dua Lipa has squashed rumours that she will also be performing: “I will be cheering on England from afar, and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

Gay rights activist Peter Tatchell has criticised celebrities for accepting money from Qatar. “It is incredibly hypocritical for these celebrities who have made a big deal of supporting LGBT rights to perform at events run by a viciously homophobic dictatorship.”

Although Stewart has not had the best track record in the past, having played at the apartheid-era casino Sun City in South Africa in 1983, perhaps his views have since changed. The musician has been revealed to have housed seven Ukrainian refugees in his Berkshire residence and given multiple other refugees jobs at his Essex mansion.