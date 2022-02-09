Spoon release the uplifting new track 'My Babe'









Spoon - 'My Babe' 7

Spoon have released their uplifting new single, ‘My Babe’. A pop-inflected anthem, featuring an earworm of a piano line and the band’s best chorus in years, alludes to the fact that their upcoming album, Lucifer On The Sofa, might be their best in years.

Preceding the new record by only a few days, as Lucifer On The Sofa is set for release this Friday (February 11th), it has us excited. There’s a bit of The Beatles‘ ‘Hey Jude’ in there as well as The Suburbs-era Arcade Fire. The song slowly builds to a crescendo, and it’s one of them that you’ll have on repeat instantly. The new album is the follow-up to 2017’s Hot Thoughts.

‘My Babe’, which was released on February 8th, succeeds the band’s recent singles, ‘The Hardest Cut’ and ‘Wild’, which also comprise the new album. Lucifer On The Sofa was co-produced by Spoon and Markin Rankin and will feature contributions from ex-Mercury Rev members, Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen.

Discussing the new record, Spoon frontman Britt Daniel explained that it is “a little bit earthier” than previous releases. He told NME that fans of the band would be “pleasantly surprised” by their new effort. “It’s got a love song on it, or maybe even a couple of love songs,” he admitted. “It’s just fun – a record for some good times.”

It’s been a busy few months for Spoon. Last month, they shared their stellar cover of David Bowie’s ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ to mark his 75th birthday.

Britt Daniel also recently performed with folk-rock heroes Wilco as they closed the Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico. Daniel provided vocals and acoustic guitar for the band’s classic song ‘Kamera’, taken from 2001’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.

Listen to Spoon ‘My Babe’ below.