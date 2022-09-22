Spoon unveil new Adrien Sherwood remix album









Following the release of Lucifer on the Sofa back in February, Spoon have unveiled a brand new album rework titled Lucifer on The Moon, which features remixes by the great Adrien Sherwood. The album isn’t slated for arrival until November 4th, but the band have just shared a new version of ‘On The Radio’ to whet our appetite.

Spoon originally planned to have the English dub producer remix just a few tracks, but he clearly got carried away, and soon enough, the band found themselves with a full-album remix. “I got into the melody and the thoughts it evoked in me,” Sherwood noted in a press release. “It just evolved and we eventually found ourselves with a whole album.”

Using Spoon’s indie background as his foundation, Sherwood explodes ‘On The Radio’, steeping the resulting fragments in tall reverbs, reverse delays and churning phasers. Although, according to Britt Daniel, “It wasn’t just a thing where you pick apart this and that and you stay on the grid and you add a delay.”

Rather, Sherwood “added so much more instrumentation to the tracks that they became completely different versions of the songs. Not just remixes, but companion pieces. A ‘Part II.’”

Spoon have just wrapped up a string of shows with Interpol, having performed ‘The Hardest Cut’ live on Jimmy Kimmel earlier in the year. If you’re looking to catch the band live, they still have a few dates left on their 2022 tour. But be quick!