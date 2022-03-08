Spiritualized release dazzling new single ‘The Mainline Song’









Spiritualized - 'The Mainline Song' 8.1

Spiritualized has released the new track ‘The Mainline Song’. The energetic new number comes as the third single from the upcoming album Everything Was Beautiful.

The new album has been mainly inspired by J. Spaceman’s (Jason Pierce) experience of the various Covid-19 lockdowns. The frontman said: “I felt like I’d been in training for this my whole life”.

‘The Mainline Song’ was apparently “partly inspired by the protests happening in the US towards the end of the first lockdown in 2020”, according to a press statement.

The press release reports that Everything Was Beautiful was arranged between 11 different studios as well as Pierce’s own home. The multi-talented musician played 16 different instruments during the recording sessions to create what is a very considered and well-textured album.

“There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me,” he said. “Not like you’re spiralling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution, you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of… achieve. Well, you get there.”

Everything Was Beautiful was originally slated for release on February 25th via Bella Union, however, due to unforeseen vinyl supply issues, the release date has been pushed back to April 22nd. The vinyl edition will feature a hidden pill carton hiding a “Braille-embossed little thing” while the box set has eight of them.

“(Artwork designer, Mark) Farrow and I were talking about what we should do and we just said, ‘It’s called ‘Everything Is Beautiful’, how could you not have a pill,’” said Pierce.

“There’s a line from (writer and filmmaker) Jonathan Meades that’s about having all the attributes to being an artist. ‘Paranoia, vanity, selfishness, egotism, sycophancy, resentment, moral nullity and more idiot than idiot savant.’ And that’s what it feels like, this kind of thing,” Pierce continued. “You’re your own worst enemy and biggest supporter.”

Spiritualized will be touring the UK and Ireland later this year. You can see the full list of dates below and get tickets here.

April

28th – The Forum, Bath

29th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

30th – Dome, Brighton

May

2nd – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

4th – Sage, Gateshead

5th – Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow

7th – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

8th – Bridgewater House, Manchester

9th – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

10th – Roundhouse, London

Stream the official video for ‘The Mainline Song’ directed by Pierce below.