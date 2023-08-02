Speedy Ortiz share new single ‘Ghostwriter’









Philadelphia alt-rock outfit Speedy Ortiz have shared their new single, ‘Ghostwriter’. The track marks their fourth single release ahead of their new album Rabbit Rabbit, out on Friday, September 1st, via Wax Nine.

Over upbeat, nu metal-inspired rock instrumentals, the single finds vocalist Sadie Dupuis reflecting on anger and letting go. She asks, “How to move on when the ocean is coming up strong?” The band have already made ‘Ghostwriter’ part of their live set.

Speaking on the themes of the new track, Dupuis shared: “While ‘Ghostwriter’ ruminates on the horrible realities that stroke my anger – in this song’s case, the death of our climate and the criminalisation of environmental protestors – it’s also about trying to live with less rage in the day-to-day. And not always succeeding, but not getting mad about that, either. And sometimes directing that angry adrenaline toward positive actions.”

She continued to explain why the song was chosen as a single, adding, “My bandmates picked ‘Ghostwriter as a single, perhaps because it subtly nods to our unabashed love of nu metal.”

The single release is accompanied by a music video directed by Alex Ross Perry, which features cameos from a wide range of artists – from musicians to comedians to fellow United Musicians and Allied Workers organisers.

Dupuis recalls the fun of working with Perry on the track, “especially the part where we subjected him to so very many Deftones and Limp Bizkit videos for inspiration.”

She also shouts out Josh Gondelman for improvising “at least a dozen good ‘nu metal cover band’ pun names for the intro, which made it hard to keep a straight face as our nu metal performance Pleasantville-ifies our crowd of friends into the most immaculate Hot Topic c. 2003 getups.”

Rabbit Rabbit will mark Speedy Ortiz’s first record in over five years and was co-produced and mixed by Sarah Tudzin from Illuminati Hotties. The album is set to be released on Wax Nine, Dupuis’ label, on Friday, September 1st.

Watch the video for Speedy Ortiz’s new single, ‘Ghostwriter’, below.