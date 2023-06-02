Speedy Ortiz announce first album in five years and share new single, ‘You S02’









American indie rockers Speedy Ortiz have announced their first album in five years, Rabbit Rabbit, which will be released later this year.

After releasing their third album, Twerp Verse, in 2018, bassist Darl Ferm left the group, with drummer Mike Falcone departing the following year. However, with new members Audrey Zee Whitesides and Joey Doubeck, the band have teamed up for new music this year, releasing the single ‘Scabs’ in April.

Rabbit Rabbit is set for release on September 1st. It will be shared via Wax Nine, a label founded by Speedy Ortiz singer Sadie Dupuis. Discussing the new album, Dupuis explained, “I turned 33 while writing this album, a palindrome birthday and a lucky number associated with knowledge.”

Adding: “I wanted to mark how I was making better choices as I got older, letting go of heedless anger even when it’s warranted. As I was channelling scenes and sentiments from decades past, I wanted to honour the bands I loved when I first learned guitar, ones that taught me to get lost in the possibilities of this instrument.”

The band have released a new single ahead of the album, ‘You S02′, with Dupuis sharing: “Mostly when I’ve met my musical heroes, they’re kind and principled people. But occasionally someone whose work I love(d) reveals themselves to be anti-union, or anti-‘woke,’ or some other gear-grinding ugliness. That’s who I wrote ‘You S02’ about, the song’s frenzied guitar and synth solos mirroring the crazy-making intensity wafting off people who act like that.”

“In the TV show You’s second season, the main character moves from New York to L.A. in hopes of a fresh start, but (spoiler) remains a murdering psychopath. Changing cities won’t make you a hero if you still treat others badly.”

Listen below.