Speedy Ortiz return with first single in five years, ‘Scabs’









Rock band Speedy Ortiz have returned with their first single in five years. The band have released ‘Scabs’, their first song since 2018 and the first to feature longtime touring members Audrey Zee Whitesides on bass and Joey Doubek on drums.

Whitesides and Doubek join the band in full-time positions along with longstanding members vocalist Sadie Dupuis and guitarist Andy Molholt.

The new track has been engineered by Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties, and she also co-produced it alongside Speedy Ortiz at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree and the Sonic Ranch in El Paso.

“Living in progressive cities and working in the arts, you meet peers doing tremendous organizing work,” said singer Sadie Dupuis. “And then there are neighbours who signal their ‘good’ politics through yard signs alone. “I wrote ‘Scabs’ standing in line at the post office, overhearing customers berate a USPS employee.

She added, “This was during a time of postal unions-opposed budget cuts and other major issues for mail handlers, which were widely reported on. People advertising their support for essential workers acted conversely when faced with personal inconvenience. The song became more widely about self-designated ethicists who don’t quibble about crossing a picket line for individual benefit.”

Listen to Speedy Ortiz’ first new song in five years, ‘Scabs’ below.