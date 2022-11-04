Sparks working on a new movie musical









It has been revealed that a new movie musical written by pop duo Sparks is in the works. X Crucior is being developed by Focus Features, with Ron and Russell Mael serving as screenwriters and executive producers. The new film has been described as a musical epic. However, it remains unclear who will direct the feature.

X Crucior is Sparks’ second collaboration with Focus Features following the Edgar Wright-directed 2021 documentary, The Sparks Brothers, which went on to win various nominations and awards.

That same year, Ron and Russell wrote the screenplay and score for the movie musical Annette, which starred Adam Driver as stand-up comedian Harry and Marion Cotillard as Ann, a world-renowned opera singer. After falling in love under the spotlight, the couple welcomes their first child, a little girl whose destiny will turn their world upside down.

Annette and The Sparks Brothers arrived just a year after the duo’s 2020 album A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, Drip, which featured singles like ‘I’m Toast’ and ‘Self-Effacing. The album marked their first release since their 2017 effort Hippopotamus.

In July 2021, Sparks revealed that they were working on a follow-up to A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, sharing a photo of themselves in the studio. A release date is yet to be announced, but it’s expected to arrive alongside news of a world tour.

Focus Features has a busy year ahead. In 2023, the production company will release Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand and One, Nida Manzoor’s Polite Society, Zelda Williams’ Lisa Frankenstein, Bill Holderman’s Book Club II: The Next Chapter, Nia Vardalos’ My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Goran Stolevski’s Of An Age, Vasilis Katsoupis’s Inside, and Farrelly’s Champions, and an untitled comedy by Ethen Coen.