Sparks reveal how they enlisted Cate Blanchett to star in video for ‘The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte’









Sparks, the band comprised of brothers Ron and Russell Mael, have revealed how they enlisted Cate Blanchett to star in the music video for their single ‘The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte’, a track from their new album of the same name.

Speaking to The Times, Sparks revealed that it was via their work with Leos Carax on the 2021 romantic musical drama Annette which convinced Cate Blanchett to star in the video for ‘The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte’, and deliver an interpretive dance.

Russell said of the film and the Edgar Wright documentary, The Sparks Brothers: “Both came out in 2021 and opened Sparks to a new audience. We want to push even harder as a result.”

“If you want Cate Blanchett in your video, here’s how you do it,” Russell continued. “Win a César award for your film Annette. Go to the ceremony in Paris, where Cate Blanchett is also there to receive a lifetime achievement award”.

He added: “Have a woman who looks a lot like Cate Blanchett knock on the dressing room door and say she has been a fan of Sparks for ever. Ask her if she will be in your video. Incredibly, she said yes. ‘Do whatever you want,’ we told her. And she came up with the goods.”