Sparks Glastonbury 2023: Cate Blanchett joins Mael brothers onstage









After 50 years of making their unique brand of art rock, Sparks have finally made their way to the Glastonbury Festival. Aside from their lineup of tunes, the band were also joined by a certain Hollywood actor onstage as well.

During their performance, Cate Blanchett joined the Mael brothers onstage for a slow dance routine. The band were playing the title track from their 2023 album, The Girl is Crying In Her Latte.

As the band plays around her, Blanchett dances a slow freeform routine similar to what she did in the video for the song. The band had become aware of Blanchett based on their work in the comedic drama Annette.

The latest album marks Sparks’ 26th studio release since their debut in 1971 still under their first name, Halfnelson. While band members have come and gone through the years, the two consistent members have always been brothers Ron and Russell Mael.

The band’s appearance on The Park Stage represents their first appearance at Glastonbury in the band’s five-decade-long career. The band’s original success was in the UK, as their 1974 single ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us’ hit number two on the UK Singles Chart.

There has also been a resurgence in the band since the documentary, The Sparks Brothers, was released back in 2021. Among the Glastonbury stage, Sparks have also played The Royal Albert Hall on their most recent tour.

Sparks’ setlist during their appearance included songs like ‘So May We Start’, ‘Shopping Mall of Love’, ‘The Number One Song In Heaven’, ‘Angst in My Pants’, ‘My Baby’s Taking Me Home’, and ‘When Do I Get To Sing My Way’. The duo ended their set with ‘All That’, the first song from their 2020 album A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip.

The Sparks Brothers director Edgar Wright took the band’s photo at the conclusion of their performance.“It was pure pleasure,” Wright told NME about the documentary. “I didn’t really have any plans to make a documentary or a music documentary but it came up organically.”

When asked about how they secured Blanchett’s involvement, Russell sarcastically told The Times: “If you want Cate Blanchett in your video, here’s how you do it. Win a César award for your film Annette. Go to the ceremony in Paris, where Cate Blanchett is also there to receive a lifetime achievement award”.

Aside from the Blanchett dance, one of the trademarks of every Sparks show is Russell’s usual animated performance while his brother Ron mans the keyboards with a disinterested look on his face.

The Girl is Crying in Her Latte was released on May 26th, 2023.

See more Cate Blanchett and Sparks at #Glastonbury! pic.twitter.com/sAkeemtg83 — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 23, 2023

(Credit: Raph PH)

(Credit: Raph PH)

(Credit: Raph PH)