Sparks confirm new album is on the way









The Sparks brothers have been busy boys of late. Not only have they been celebrating 50 years in the industry with the Edgar Wright documentary, The Sparks Brothers, but they have also debuted their first cinematic music, Annette.

When we caught up for a catch with them about the musical making its way onto MUBI, they confirmed that there is plenty more on the way from their sui generis creative minds.

Speaking about how Wright’s documentary has expanded their horizons, Russell Mael opined: “It really has done so much because it has brought in so many young people who are aware of what we have done, so it has expanded people who are aware of Sparks in a really good sort of way.”

Exploring how the internet can be a positive tool for older bands he added: “With the value of the internet, you can get bombarded with 25 of our albums with one fell swoop if you want to do the research, so there has been a change in the audience where a lot of younger people are aware of what we have done and we’re really touched by that.”

When discussing where the best place to start for new fans may be, Russell took somewhat of an Alan Partridge turn, stating: “Stylistically there have been so many changes so [for new fans] I always so get a Best Of or something. So you can hear more different phases and then zero in on the specific albums.”

Adding: “There are ones we really like but for different reasons, Kimono My House, No. 1 in Heaven was such a radical change, Little Beethoven was another unique album that we really like so it is very hard to point people in one direction.” To betray my own opinion, as a big Sparks fan, I’d suggest Hippopotamus might be a cracking entry point.

However, all that being said, you may well be able to start with a fresh leaf, as excitingly the brothers revealed new material is on the way. The tantalisingly added: “One thing we’re proud of and continue to try to do, and we’re doing now. we’re well on the way through a new Sparks album and to have an album that if someone just hears the new album that you’re doing as the entry into Sparks then hopefully that will represent and encapsulate everything that there is to hear and know about Sparks and that it is not sounding like it is from a band that. has a 25-year history.”

Sadly, however, while well on the way, the recording process is not at the stage where they can divulge further details at present but expect more news in the coming weeks.

The full interview regarding their new film, Annette, will be available later today.