Sparks announce two concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall









Sparks, the musical duo comprised of brothers Ron and Russell Mael, have announced two headline dates at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall taking place next year.

The duo will perform at the historic venue on May 29th and 30th, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 25th, at 10am, with a fan-exclusive presale happening on Wednesday, 23rd, at 10am.

In a statement, the pair shared, “Since we first started playing music, the Royal Albert Hall has been the pinnacle of British music venues for us and a place we’ve always aspired to play. These shows are a dream come true!”

These shows will be Sparks’ biggest UK dates thus far, following an extensive world tour they embarked on earlier this year. The band have amassed legions of new fans after they were the subject of Edgar Wright’s documentary The Sparks Brothers, released last year. The duo also wrote and provided music for Leos Carax’s most recent film, 2021’s Annette.

Discussing the success of The Sparks Brothers, Russell said, “The documentary has been so well received. We’re playing in America just before coming to the UK and the rest of Europe, and the tour has been selling incredibly well, we think as a result of the documentary bringing about this new awareness to the band. We can see the direct results of the impact it has had. It’s a really special period for us.”

Over the summer, the brothers revealed they were working on their 27th studio album, which is set for release next year. Yet to be titled, the album will follow 2020’s A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip and the Annette soundtrack.