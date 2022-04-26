Sorry share heartfelt new single ‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’









Sorry - ‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’ 8.3

North London duo, Sorry, are back with their brand new single ‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’, which serves as yet another indicator of London’s angsty guitar scene beginning to recognise that dulcet tones don’t necessarily mitigate authenticity or originality.

‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’ is the first music Sorry have released since their 2021 Twixtustwain EP arrived in 2021. You’ll be able to grab a limited seven-inch vinyl pressing of the single with ‘15’4’ featured as the B-side on August 5th.

A genuinely novel lovesong is a rare thing indeed. Sorry’s ‘There’s So Many People’ that want to be loved manages to breathe life into the much-shunned song form by broadening its scope, painting a picture of romance tinged by the isolation of the modern metropolis. Far from basking in melancholy, Sorry bring a certain lightheartedness to this new single, allowing them to avoid cliche while offering a self-deprecating analysis of post-breakup blues.

Opening up about the new single, Sorry’s Asha Lorenz said: “‘There’s So Many People..’ is supposed to be a bit of a sad-funny love song! When we’re out of love we can feel detached and think ‘oh we’ll never be in love again… cry, cry’ but also try and laugh a bit…” She continues, “It’s easy to laugh or think you’ll never be THAT person then the next moment you can feel like the loneliest person in the world.”

Sonically, ‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’ stands in stark contrast to the warped, electro-tinged grunge sound that has defined Sorry’s releases thus far. This new offering slinks along at a folkish pace – all soft edges and clean electric guitars. At the same time, something oblique, unplaceable and delightfully half-formed lies hidden just beneath the surface. If you haven’t already, check out Sorry’s new video for ‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’ above.